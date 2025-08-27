Woman caught driving 103 mph near Bremerton, arrested for alleged DUI

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A woman was arrested around noon on Wednesday after being clocked going over 100 mph in East Bremerton.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers caught the woman driving 103 mph on State Route 303, WSP reported via X.

The 37-year-old woman was reportedly driving erratically down the road and through surrounding neighborhoods.

2/2 The 37 y/o female driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI, Eluding, & Reckless Driving. She also had multiple warrants. The vehicle also had a stolen plate as well. — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) August 27, 2025

Woman arrested after crashing in Bremerton

Troopers followed at a distance until the woman crashed at Riddell and Pine.

She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI, eluding, and reckless driving. She also had multiple warrants, WSP stated.

The car also had a stolen plate.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group