Local

Woman arrested for stealing truck at I-405 job site

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Truck stolen from I-405 job site (Washington State Patrol)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Washington State Patrol says they arrested a woman early Wednesday morning after she stole a truck from a job site on Interstate 405 and sent them on a chase.

An employee followed the truck and troopers say they began pursuing it on Northbound 405 near I-90.

Washington State Patrol says they deployed spike strips in Kirkland, stopping the truck.

The woman was arrested and booked for auto theft.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read