Woman arrested after threatening to drive off Mukilteo ferry dock

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Ferry traffic hit a major snag as Mukilteo Police arrested a 42-year-old woman who was “causing a disturbance.”

Police said that shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman in an RV bypassed the Washington State Ferries ticket booth and parked in the ferry holding lane.

Workers called 911, and when officers and state troopers arrived, she threated them, according to Mukilteo Police. Authorities said she appeared to be on drugs. At one point, she threatened to drive off the dock.

After an hour of trying to calm her down, officers put pepper-ball rounds through an open window. The woman then came out of the motorhome and was taken into custody.

After she was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, the 44-year-old Everett woman was arrested on several charges.

