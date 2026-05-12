Woman accused of stabbing husband on camping trip after a fight about kittens

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a woman called 911, claiming she stabbed her husband after he threw kittens out of their trailer while they were camping.

The call came in on May 9 around 8:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple was staying at a campground near the Alta Crystal Resort near Crystal Mountain.

When deputies arrived, they found the 48-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Fire airlifted him to a nearby hospital.

He was in serious condition.

According to deputies, the two got into a fight about the kittens, and the woman said the man ‘came after her,’ so she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

The 47-year-old was booked into jail for assault.

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