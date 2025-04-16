Woman accused of assaulting Thurston County homeowner, starting a high-speed chase in a neighborhood

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Tuesday night, accused of assaulting a homeowner, making threats, and stealing items from a nearby house.

Several people called 911, claiming to hear the woman screaming outside, threatening to break into someone’s home.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman in a nearby car.

The department says she sped off, and they chased her. Eventually, the sergeant rammed her car to prevent a high-speed chase through a neighborhood.

The woman was arrested, and the stolen items were returned.

Last night, TCSO was dispatched to a disturbance in the Lacey area. TCSO received mutliple 911 calls about an individual... Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group