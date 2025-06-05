WNBA probes Jewell Loyd’s profanity complaint against Seattle Storm coach

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The WNBA is reviewing a complaint filed by Jewell Loyd, alleging that an assistant coach for the Seattle Storm swore at her during a game earlier this season, according to The Seattle Times.

In a recent ESPN article, officials said the incident happened during the Seattle Storm’s 75-70 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. A different league source confirmed that the complaint was filed by Loyd, who now plays for the Aces.

During the offseason, Loyd alleged that Storm head coach Noelle Quinn and her coaching staff engaged in bullying and harassment.

Loyd has previously raised concerns about her treatment by Seattle’s coaching staff. During the offseason, she accused head coach Quinn of bullying and harassment. In response, the Storm brought in an independent investigator, who the team says found no evidence to support the allegations. Following the investigation, Loyd requested a trade.

Seattle ultimately sent Loyd to Las Vegas as part of a high-profile three-team deal that also involved Kelsey Plum, a former standout at the University of Washington.

