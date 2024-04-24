Local

WNBA legend Sue Bird joins Seattle Storm ownership group

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 07: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm waves to fans after her last regular season home game of her career against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena on August 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm has announced that legendary WNBA player Sue Bird has joined the ownership group.

Selected as the number one draft pick in 2002, Bird spent 20 seasons with the Seattle Storm before retiring in 2022.

“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” said Bird.

The Seattle Storm are scheduled to start their 2024 preseason on May 4 against the Los Angeles Sparks.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read