Witness says man threw gas on Tesla, set it on fire in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who appears to have poured gas on a Tesla parked in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and set it on fire.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday around 15th Avenue E. and at East Harrison Street.

A witness called 911 to say that they saw a man throw gas from a red can on a white Tesla and set it on fire, before running away. The witness chased the suspect, but the suspect got away, according to Seattle Police.

The white Tesla Model S was damaged on the right passenger side, with damage to the tire, front panel, and hood. The battery is completely melted and not drivable. Police said the damage caused was thousands of dollars worth.

Seattle Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

No one has been arrested at this point.

Police were able to locate the gas can and other evidence. The incident is being investigated as arson.

If you have any information, call the Seattle Police Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

On Sunday, several Tesla Cybertrucks caught fire in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood overnight, causing significant damage.

The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday at a lot on 4th Avenue and S. Spokane Street. The lot appears to serve as a sort of storage space for the Teslas.

The fires may have been intentionally set and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating.

