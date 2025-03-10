Several Tesla Cybertrucks catch fire in Seattle

SEATTLE — A handful of Tesla Cybertrucks caught fire in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood overnight, causing significant damage.

The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday at a lot on 4th Avenue and S. Spokane Street. The lot appears to serve as a sort of storage space for the Teslas.

It’s not clear at this time how many vehicles were burned.

No buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.

It’s unclear how the fires started.

The incident comes in wake of nationwide protests at Tesla facilities in protest of Elon Musk’s role in President Donald Trump’s Administration. Musk is the co-founder and head of Tesla.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department for more information and has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story.

