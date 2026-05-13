Deputies searching for adult suspects doing TikTok ‘door kick challenge’ on Gig Harbor home

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Three adult men involved in a social media prank known as the TikTok door kick challenge caused significant property damage to a Gig Harbor home over the weekend.

The challenge typically involves teenagers, but authorities note the unusual circumstance of grown men participating in this particular event.

The homeowners are now on high alert due to the incident.

On May 9 at 3:35 a.m., a man approached the front door of a home in Gig Harbor and kicked it multiple times, resulting in a broken door frame.

The homeowner told deputies that after hearing “five loud bangs,” he went outside and saw three men running away.

The suspects’ actions caused the door frame to shatter.

Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office addressed the severity of such pranks.

“You’re looking at vandalism, and depending on the cost of the damage, it could be significant as well as potential residential burglary,” Cappetto said.

Cappetto further noted the unusual nature of the incident, given the suspects’ ages.

“However, this one’s a little unique in the sense that these were grown men doing what appeared to be a TikTok door-kicking challenge,” she stated.

Deputies said it could cost the homeowner between $1,500 to $2,000 in repairs.

The homeowner also emphasized the serious risks involved in such acts.

“I don’t care if you’re pranking or not, people die from pranks. It’s a good way not to get to be 25,” the homeowner said.

Cappetto highlighted the difficult situations homeowners can face due to these pranks.

“Homeowners are having to make these really tough decisions and if they are gun owners, now there’s another component to it,” she explained. “And it would be very easy to take your firearm and shoot somebody.”

Cappetto urged individuals to consider the consequences before engaging in pranks.

“You should ask yourself: ‘is this going to hurt someone or myself or is this going to cause any property damage?’ And if you say yes to that, you shouldn’t be doing the prank.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the man or his companions to contact them at (253) 287-4455.

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