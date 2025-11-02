Witness a police chase and shooting near Rochester? Deputies want your help

ROCHESTER, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday morning after allegedly breaking into a plant nursery near Rochester.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) is asking for the public’s help in providing any video footage or photographs of what happened during the burglary.

The sheriff’s office says that the break-in happened between Oct. 30 at 11:48 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 12:08 a.m

The suspect, a six-time convicted felon, was arrested after a chase from Gibson Road Southwest to Old Highway 99 where.

Deputies used a grappler device to stop the man’s car near Nutmeg Street Southwest in Rochester where he got out on foot and fired multiple gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office.

TSCO is asking if you have any photos or videos, you can upload them to their community portal here.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in obtaining any camera footage or photographs related to this incident... Posted by Thurston County Sheriff on Friday, October 31, 2025

