Video shows deputies using grappler before armed standoff in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has released a video showing a car chase that ended with deputies using a grappler device, leading to a tense standoff.

Deputies say they were called to a commercial building after a nearby resident reported seeing a suspect trying to steal a tractor.

The suspect also appeared to be attempting to steal other power equipment, according to investigators.

When deputies arrived, they saw a white truck fleeing the scene.

The short chase ended after spike strips and a grappler were used on the truck by the Chehalis Tribal Police and TCSO.

After the vehicle was stopped, the suspect ran away on foot. He was later found but reportedly fired shots at a K-9 and its handler.

SWAT members were called to the scene, and deputies say the suspect continued to threaten officers even as they tried to negotiate with him.

After roughly 30 minutes, he surrendered.

Deputies say that he was booked into the Thurston County Jail for burglary, theft, eluding, mischief and illegal gun possession charges.

