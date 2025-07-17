With long lines, trash drop-off sites expand as strike enters day seven

KENT, Wash — The line wrapped—like the game of snake on an old cell phone all around the parking lot of the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Then the line extended out several blocks on James Street.

The wait? Over an hour.

All Republic Services customers are asked to drop off their own trash.

“Birds are picking through the garbage in the streets, the wind blowing it around. It’s not a great thing,” said Juby, a Kent citizen.

Several people reported it took more than an hour, or close to 90 minutes. Sharon Kaur walked the trash to the trucks to avoid waiting in it.

“The line is crazy,” Kaur said, “[My father] has to go to work, I’m a cancer patient,t so I can’t be outside for long.”

The demand has led to Bellevue and Kent adding extra drop-off areas:

Thursday, July 17, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., at Odle Middle School parking lot, 502 143rd Ave NE

Thursday, July 17, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Canyon Ridge Middle School -Kent, WA

Friday, July 18, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. ShoWare Center - Kent, WA

The Washington Utility and Transportation Commission also suggests locations in Snohomish County and King County

“It would be nice if the company did something because we’re taking time to come out here and do all that,” Juby said.

Several people spoke about the desire to be compensated for the time, rescheduling, and hassle of lugging their trash around.

“I feel like we should get a discount or something for doing some of the work,” Candace, a mom of a family of 6, said.

The Cities of Bellevue and Renton have said customers should see credits for uncollected trash on their next bill.

KIRO 7 News has asked the City of Kent for answers on refunds and credits for two days in a row.

Several calls and emails on the subject have gone unanswered.

Republic Services claims the company is trying to resolve the strike as “quickly” as possible, a person said in an email to KIRO 7.

The same email stated the only negotiation scheduled is on July 30th.

Teamsters Local 252 has been on strike for the last week, following 16 months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Local 252 representatives say they are ready to negotiate as soon as possible.

