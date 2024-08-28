With Husky football season around the corner, King County Transit is ready

SEATTLE — With football days away, King County Metro will have a shuttle service that takes Husky fans and visitors to and from Husky Stadium.

Shuttles will also be available from three Eastside Park-and-ride lots and other connecting points at Sound Transit Link light rail 1.

Buses will be available before and after the game from:

Eastgate Park-and-Ride

Kingsgate Park-and-Ride

South Kirkland Park-and-Ride

If you plan to ride the Sound Transit Link light rail, you can find the schedule here.

There will be contracted non-Metro bus shuttles available to transport fans from Redondo and Shoreline park-and-rides.

For more information on operating times in and around Huskie Stadium visit this link.

Fans will need to have an ORCA card or TransitGo ticket before the game to avoid delays.





©2024 Cox Media Group