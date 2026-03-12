Winter weather impacts travel on WA mountain passes

Whiteout conditions and accumulation on the road made for rough driving conditions on the mountain passes on Wednesday.

Travelers driving up to Snoqualmie Pass reported significant delays throughout the day, with some drivers spending over an hour to travel just a few miles.

Standstills occurred due to vehicle spin-outs and the high volume of commercial trucks stopping on the shoulders of I-90 to install chains.

Despite the rough conditions, some visitors remained at the summit to experience the snowfall.

David Strausz, who drove the pass from the east, said the conditions were manageable for prepared vehicles.

“It’s been really heavy snow all the way from Cle Elem, but not so much traffic, so it hasn’t been too bad, not too many idiots,” Strausz said. “We got Four Wheel Drive, so we’re good, going slow and easy.”

The Washington State Patrol is monitoring the pass and has warned that conditions could be made worse with high winds.

Rick Johnson, a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, urged the public to stay off the mountain passes if their trips are not essential.

Troopers have been seen pulling over vehicles to ensure compliance with chain requirements and other safety regulations.

Commercial drivers have also faced difficult conditions as they navigate the mountain.

Jose Davila, a truck driver with more than 20 years of experience driving through the passes, suggested that patience is the most important tool for drivers.

“Following distance, don’t be rushed, take your time, be ready for wind,” Davila said. “Having extra food, extra jacket, extra fuel, and be patient.”

Safety officials are reminding all motorists to inspect their vehicles before attempting to cross the pass. This includes checking tires and windshield wipers to ensure they are functioning properly.

Because of the risk of being stranded behind a crash or a pass closure, drivers are advised to keep their gas tanks full. Emergency kits should include extra food, water, blankets, and heavy coats to protect against the cold during long periods of idling.

The Washington State Patrol is planning on extra enforcement during the storm to manage traffic and safety.

Travelers are encouraged to check for updates on chain requirements and road openings before heading toward the pass.

