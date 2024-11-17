Winter is coming: Washington braces for first snow of the season

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — The lifts were not yet turning at the Stevens Pass ski area on Saturday, but that didn’t stop snow enthusiasts from dusting off their ski boots and getting some turns in.

The first wave of snow forcing a Winter Weather Warning on the pass brought enough snow for people to put skins on their skis or even throw the skis on their back, hike on up, and cruise down under the stagnant lifts on the hill.

“It’s challenging when you look at a chair lift above you and you’re like sweating underneath asking ‘Why am I doing this’ but then it’s nice going down,” said Maddie, a skier who skinned up with some friends.

Some models projected several feet of snow for areas of the North Cascades by midweek. The National Weather Service says close to a foot could fall by Monday morning.

“It was good, better than expected in certain spots, a little variable down low but it’s always good to slide on snow so that’s a win,” said skier Dan while hanging out in the parking lot with some friends. “I’m hoping it shapes up for a good year, it’s a La Niña year so as a skier that’s got me a little more optimistic. The snow totals are already looking better so hopefully it’s a good one.”

In the Western United States, La Niña weather patterns favor cooler and wetter, or snowier conditions for northern areas. Last year, an El Niño pattern led to lower-than-average snowfall in the Washington Cascades.

Already, George and Joey Suriya found several feet of snow at Stevens Pass.

“I wasn’t expecting this, I was expecting maybe a foot, some exposure, but we were sinking down to our waists,” Joey said.

The resort’s target open date is December 6, and those heading up early were warned to check in when skinning up the hills as there are often snow cats and heavy machinery working to get the hill ready for ski season.

