Wind-and-rain triggers ground-delay for Seattle airport, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration instituted a ground delay program for the Seattle area Thursday night due to wind and rain impacting airport operations, according to an FAA advisory.

The notice applies to Seattle-area arrivals between 8:00 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, when the agency expects reduced arrival capacity.

The FAA said weather — including strong winds, steady rain and potential pop-up showers — is affecting the region’s ability to safely handle incoming flights.

Under the program, the FAA projects an estimated arrival rate of 38 flights per hour, with delays expected to average about 21 minutes and reach as long as 53 minutes for some flights.

The advisory lists the delay assignment mode as “UDP,” or Uniform Departure Program, which adjusts departures from other airports so that arrivals fit safely within the reduced capacity window.

The restrictions apply to contiguous U.S. departures scheduled to land in Seattle during the affected period, as well as flights departing from several Canadian airports listed in the advisory.

Airlines may adjust takeoff times, hold planes on the ground before departing, or shift schedules to comply with the reduced arrival rate.

Passengers scheduled to fly into the Seattle area Thursday evening should monitor their airline’s updates, as arrival times may shift.

The FAA’s advisory remains in effect only for the specified period unless extended.

