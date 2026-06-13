Seahawks receive Super Bowl LX championship rings

SEATTLE — In a private ceremony on Thursday night, the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks received their championship rings, which are filled with hidden details.

During the special event, the rings were lowered from the ceiling and delivered to the players, coaches, and staff.

Designed and made by Jason of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, the team says they’re the biggest championship rings ever made.

The Seahawks logo is front and center with 50 round white diamonds around the edge to commemorate the Hawks’ 50th Season, joined by two Lombardi Trophies to represent the team’s two championship titles.

Forged for the World Champions. pic.twitter.com/301uhJoLe0 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 12, 2026

One side of the ring features the team’s rallying cry “M.O.B” below each player’s name and number, while the other side includes the Seattle skyline adorned with the words “12s as one.”

At the press of a button at the bottom of the ring, both sides in the shape of the arches at Lumen Field reveal “World Champions” written inside.

The top half of the ring can also be removed and worn as a pendant on a chain.

“The Super Bowl LX championship ring will forever represent our historic 50th season and the dedication and determination of our entire franchise,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement on the team’s website.

Fans can secure their own replica of the ring for $1,595, which can be optioned with white gold and real diamonds for $15,995.

All in the details. pic.twitter.com/cklCM0CPYd — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 12, 2026

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