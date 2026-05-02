Will we hit 80 degrees in the next few days?

SEATTLE — Seems like we jumped right into summer this weekend!

The average high temperature for this time of year is 63 degrees. We are at least 10 degrees above that today and tomorrow will likely be even warmer.

In fact, the record high for tomorrow is 77 degrees, set back in 1992.

We will make a run at 80 tomorrow and that means a new record will probably be set. And here’s an interesting observation: the average high temperature in July is 77 degrees.

If we get our 80-degree day tomorrow, you can easily say it will be warmer than an average July day.

A strong area of high pressure in the Pacific is influencing our weather this weekend and the winds around the high will likely blow offshore on Sunday.

That easterly/northeasterly direction will help warm up communities on the coast and around the western Cascades to 80 degrees (or more).

The islands and communities right on Puget Sound water will also have a chance at 80, however, most places on the water will likely stay in the upper 70’s.

Temperatures are the weather story this weekend, but what about rain? The chance for any rain for the next 7 days is quite low. All of western Washington is expected to stay dry with a less than 10% chance for showers.

A few showers or a brief thunderstorm is still possible early this evening over the Cascades, but coverage will be widely scattered.

If you spend time outdoors, remember to protect your skin with sunblock and limit sun exposure if you can. The UV Index is high, and this is the first really warm day of the season. Don’t overdo it (but it will be tempting).

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