Will Social Security be impacted by the government shutdown?

The federal government shut down as of 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday— but what does that mean for you?

Federal services may slow or come to a screeching halt.

According to the Social Security Administration, payments to all people who currently receive Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will continue with no change in payment dates. You will still receive your payments on time.

Local offices will remain open to the public but will provide reduced services.

During this time, offices can help you:

Apply for benefits

Request an appeal

Change your address or direct deposit information

Report a death

Verify or change your citizenship status

Replace a lost or missing Social Security payment

Obtain a critical payment

Change a representative payee

Make a change in your living arrangement or income (SSI recipients only)

Obtain a new or replacement Social Security card

For a look at how other services could be impacted, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group