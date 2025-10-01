What’s impacted in WA by the government shutdown?

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The federal government shut down as of 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday— but what does that mean for you?

Federal services may slow or come to a screeching halt. Some services could be delayed, some public lands could close and programs that rely on federal funding could face some interruptions.

Washington has about 80,000 federal employees. They could face furloughs or be forced to work without a paycheck until Congress restores funding.

As of now, there is no timeline for when this could be resolved. Congress has not passed emergency funding to avoid the shutdown.

Department of Education

The Department of Education says many of its core operations will continue during the shutdown. Federal financial aid will keep flowing, and student loan payments will still be due.

Medicare and Medicaid

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Medicare and Medicaid programs and services will also continue uninterrupted. However, staffing shortages could mean delays for some services, like the mailing of cards. The government has enough money to fund Medicaid for the first quarter of the next fiscal year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

National Park Service

The National Park Service (NPS) has closed all 401 national parks, including North Cascades National Park Service Complex. All visitor facilities including the North Cascades and Golden West Visitor Centers, park hotels, campgrounds and roads – except for State Highway 20, a thru way – are closed. The park will remain closed until the government reopens.

SNAP Benefits

According to the Food Research and Action Center, people should still receive their October payments. While it is a federal program, each state agency works with its own Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) vendor and decides its own disbursement date.

Social Security

According to the Social Security Administration, payments to all people who currently receive Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will continue with no change in payment dates. You will still receive your payments on time.

Local offices will remain open to the public but will provide reduced services.

During this time, offices can help you:

Apply for benefits

Request an appeal

Change your address or direct deposit information

Report a death

Verify or change your citizenship status

Replace a lost or missing Social Security payment

Obtain a critical payment

Change a representative payee

Make a change in your living arrangement or income (SSI recipients only)

Obtain a new or replacement Social Security card

TSA

TSA agents and air traffic controllers at SEA will continue to work without pay during the shutdown, but it could cause disruptions for travelers.

The Port of Seattle has stated that its facilities, including SEA and cruise terminals, will remain fully operational during the shutdown. They are working closely with federal partners to maintain normal operations.

SEA passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights to allow time for parking, transit, check-in, and security screening.

U.S. Postal Service

You should still be receiving your mail. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it is an independent entity and is generally funded through the sale of products and services, and not by tax dollars.

Veterans Affairs (VA)

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, (VA) VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open as usual and providing all services.

VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue to make decisions on Veterans’ cases.

Call Centers: VA’s primary call center (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) will remain open 24/7.

VA will cease providing transition program assistance and career counseling.

Call Centers: VA’s GI Bill (1-888-GIBILL-1) and National Cemetery Applicant Assistance (1-800-697-6947) hotlines will be closed.

VA benefits regional offices will be closed.

No grounds maintenance or placement of permanent headstones at VA cemeteries.

Applications for pre-need burial at VA cemeteries will not be processed.

No printing of new Presidential Memorial Certificates.

No outreach to state, county, tribal, municipal, faith-based, and community-based partners by VA Central Office.

WIC Program

According to the state Department of Health, the Women, Infants and Children program (WIC) has about two weeks’ worth of funding to keep feeding low-income people in Washington. However, if more people become part of the program, that number could change.

