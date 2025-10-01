Will mail still be delivered during a government shutdown?

The federal government shut down as of 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday— and a lot of Washingtonians have questions about how that will impact their mail.

You should still be receiving your mail.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it is an independent entity, meaning it’s not funded by our tax dollars.

Instead, the USPS is generally funded through the sale of products and services.

So if you’re expecting a letter from grandma or worried your bills won’t come in time to pay them, fear not. They should be on their way.

