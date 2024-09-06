Wildfire smoke is impacting our air quality. Here’s where it’s the unhealthiest.

Air quality Friday afternoon is moderate around many parts of Puget Sound, though in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category nearer the Cascades, mainly well east of Interstate 5. However, in the South Sound from inland Pierce County and farther south, some locations are experiencing air quality in the Unhealthy (for all) category, as are locations in the Cascades.

Much of the smoke we’re experiencing near the surface is from the Williams Mine Fire in Skamania and Yakima counties, along with some smoke from Oregon. However, smoke aloft contributing to our hazy skies is largely emanating from the large fires in Oregon.

Northwesterly breezes in the Western Washington lowlands tonight will help improve air quality in most locations, except perhaps with more smoke lingering in Lewis County and points South. Air quality will remain poor in many locations in and near the Cascades and south toward Oregon.

On Saturday, there will be plenty of smoke aloft giving significant haze to our skies and there will be some worsening of air quality as the day goes on, though most locations in the lowlands will see Moderate air quality by afternoon with locations near the Cascades and south of Seattle in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

Overall air quality should improve during the day Sunday as cooler and fresher air moves in off the Pacific Ocean.

