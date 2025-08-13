Wildfire smoke could create ‘hazardous’ air quality in Mason County

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Wildfire smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire could create “unhealthy or hazardous” air quality conditions in Mason County over the next few days.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the county and will stay in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning. Smoke is expected to impact communities from Hoodsport to Shelton, according to the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency.

“It’s only affecting the immediate areas near the fire,” National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Dev McMillian said. “We’re not expecting it to be widespread.”

Bear Gulch Wildfire grows overnight

The Bear Gulch Wildfire grew by nearly 12,000 acres in the last 24 hours and remains at 3% containment, KIRO Newsradio reported Wednesday.

Light rain and cooler air are forecast to move in by the end of the week and should improve air quality conditions by the end of the week, according to McMillian.

If air quality reaches unhealthy or hazardous levels, “stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner. Go elsewhere for cleaner air, if needed,” NWS recommended.

