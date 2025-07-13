WSDOT: ‘Wild West Weekend’ of highway closures wrapping up early Monday

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has completed nearly 20 hours of highway construction through what has been dubbed the ‘Wild West Weekend,’ WSDOT said in a release.

Despite closures and delays on I-405 in Renton and Kirkland, as well as on I-5 in Seattle, WSDOT has issued a progress report on the work done so far.

Crews in Kirkland have laid more than 10,000 square feet of new pavement and plan to place another 25,000 square feet, the department said.

75 percent of new concrete has been poured on I-405 in Renton, with more than 4,500 of new barriers to be installed.

“We know closures like this are frustrating. They disrupt plans, slow down weekends, and make everyday trips harder. We don’t take that lightly,” WSDOT said in a release.

The work part of the ‘Wild West Weekend’ is expected to be completed by 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the department.

