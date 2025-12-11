Wild Waves closing permanently in 2026, citing millions in losses since COVID

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Federal Way’s famous theme park, Wild Waves, announced Wednesday that the 2026 season will be its final year of operation due to rising operating costs.

The nearly 50-year-old theme park will open as planned on May 23, 2026, and will officially close on Nov. 1, Wild Waves announced.

“We are thankful for our guests, team members, and the community of Federal Way for supporting Wild Waves and creating so many thrills and great memories with families and friends,” said Kieran Burke, President and Owner of Premier Parks.

Elevated operating costs push Wild Waves to close

Burke noted that rising operating costs since the park reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown have generated millions in losses, ultimately leading to the difficult decision to close.

Wild Waves currently employs approximately 35 full-time and 800 seasonal team members. All 2026 season passes, group events, and ticket packages will be fully honored throughout the season until Wild Waves’ closure.

“Wild Waves will be open for business beginning in May with our thrilling rides, refreshing waterpark fun throughout the summer, and our popular Fright Fest Halloween celebration, concluding with the park closing on November 1, 2026,” Burke said. “In its final year of operation, the park will celebrate the memories, nostalgia, and family fun with themed events, and special promotions.”

Wild Waves spans 70 acres and features more than 30 rides and slides. The park has a 75-foot-tall, 50 mph Timber Hawk-Ride of Prey wooden coaster and a triple-tube Pacific Plunge Slide Complex.

The landowner, Jeff Stock, revealed preliminary plans to continue the park’s legacy by working on a project that will bring lasting benefits to the area.

“We recognize the deep history and emotional connection many residents have with the park, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition while planning a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area,” Stock said. “Plans for the site are currently in preliminary stages, with goals beneficial to the city and surrounding areas. Additional details will be released as the project moves through planning and community review processes.”

Wild Waves is operated by Premier Parks LLC, which holds a diverse portfolio of properties across the U.S. and Canada, including theme parks in Hawaii, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Toronto.

Premier Parks stated that it is the largest independent operator of visitor attractions and experiences in North America.

