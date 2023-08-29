Wild deer gets taste of taffy inside Ocean Shores candy store

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — An Ocean Shores candy store got a surprise visitor over the weekend, after a deer walked in to get a closer look at some taffy.

In video provided by Buddy and Howie’s Candy Store, you can see the deer enter the store and sniff around a large taffy boat display. The deer then spots a couple customers before getting spooked and running back out.

According to store, it appeared as though the deer got a taste of their buttered popcorn taffy before leaving.

You can see the full encounter here.

