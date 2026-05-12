‘Wiggles & Giggles’ comedy show helps shelter dogs find new ‘leash’ on life

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A local animal shelter is asking for your help supporting furry friends in need. The organization is hoping you’ll consider donating to help their work, or step up to provide an animal a forever home or foster home.

Red Waggin’ Rescue will host “Wiggles & Giggles,” a fundraiser featuring comedy, live music, and adoptable dogs, on Saturday, May 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will take place at PNW Krav Maga, located at 715 8th Street in Kirkland, with all proceeds supporting animals in need.

The “Wiggles & Giggles” event aims to provide rescue dogs with medical care, shelter, training, and hope.

A suggested donation of $25 is requested for entry, and the event is open to all ages.

The evening’s entertainment will include stand-up comedy performances by Richard Bowen and special guests, alongside live music.

The event will also feature adoptable dogs available for potential new homes. One spotlight dog is Rendy, a loyal and intelligent German Shepherd.

Rendy requires a confident, experienced handler familiar with structured training, working breeds or backgrounds such as retired law enforcement, security work or experienced German Shepherd ownership.

He needs a home committed to consistency, leadership and continued guidance. Rendy’s current foster home will end in two weeks and he is facing a deadline to find a new placement.

Red Waggin’ Rescue hopes the event will help connect Rendy with the right person to provide him a permanent home. The rescue also seeks a medical foster for Sandal to move her from vet boarding.

Another dog needing support is Sandal, who is a medical case.

Sandal came in as a stray and was later diagnosed with gallstones, mastitis and a false pregnancy after being spayed.

Sandal is currently in vet boarding and needs a medical foster home.

You can find more details about the dogs here.

You can find details on the fundraising event here.

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