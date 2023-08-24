Widow of man who died from listeria infection suing Frugals in Tacoma

The widow of a 73-year-old man who died of a listeria infection is now suing the Tacoma fast-food restaurant after serving him the same milkshakes-which have also been blamed for the listeria deaths of two other people.

The lawsuit says 73-year-old Charles Roberson of Yelm, who had a weakened immune system, was first hospitalized with pain in his neck and in his arms, after having milkshakes several times at Frugals in Tacoma.

Initially, doctors thought Roberson had neurological problems, and it wasn’t until his death weeks later, that an autopsy revealed a listeria infection.

Six people reported being sickened with listeria, including Roberson over a six-month period, ending last month.

Food safety Lawyer Bill Marler, who filed the lawsuit, said the milkshake machines likely weren’t cleaned effectively to kill bacteria.

Charles Roberson and his wife Linda had been married for 45 years.

Her lawsuit is asking the restaurant to pay damages for wrongful death, in addition to all legal fees.





