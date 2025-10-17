White River Bridge has officially reopened

The State Route 410 White River Bridge is officially back open—about two weeks ahead of schedule.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reopened it at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, restoring a vital link between Enumclaw and Buckley.

The bridge had been closed since Aug. 18, when an over-height truck hit and damaged several of the span’s beams.

The closure forced many drivers to take a 45-minute detour to get around.

Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation on Aug. 27, allowing the state to seek federal funds to reimburse the cost of repairs.

The bridge carries about 22,000 vehicles per day.

WSDOT maintenance workers finished placing five temporary braces to reinforce the bridge on Sept. 8, allowing contractor crews to begin permanent repairs on Sept. 13.

To restore the bridge, those crews replaced several vertical trusses as well as overhead beams.

WSDOT also installed additional warning signs on the bridge as well as in advance of the bridge to notify travelers of the low bridge height.

Last month, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted Gov. Ferguson’s formal request for a declaration to allow businesses impacted by the closure of the White River Bridge to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the agency.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDLs, provide necessary capital to help small businesses and nonprofits impacted by a disaster survive until normal operations can resume.

The declaration covers local and tribal businesses and nonprofits in King and Pierce counties, as well as impacted businesses in Chelan, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Snohomish, Thurston and Yakima counties.

Businesses can apply for the low-interest loans online using the MySBA Loan Portal. For further information, impacted businesses can contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.govor by phone at 1-800-659-2955.

