White River Bridge: Damage “across all 7 bridge panels,” indefinite closure remains

The State Route 410 White River Bridge between Buckley and Enumclaw remains closed to all traffic, pedestrians, and bicyclists, with no estimated time for reopening, after a semi-type truck hit the steel over the roadway at a “high rate of speed” on Monday.

According to an update posted by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Thursday afternoon, crews have confirmed damage across all 7 bridge panels, including both horizontal and vertical structural components.

“This is not a simple fix, and we know the closure is disruptive as you travel to and from work, school and recreation,” wrote WSDOT.

Bridge engineers are reportedly working to determine what type of repairs will be required, whether the bridge can safely reopen before those repairs are complete, and the potential timelines for both temporary and long-term solutions.

“We’ll share updates as soon as we have more information,” reaffirmed WSDOT. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this complex and urgent situation.”

For drivers, the detour is a 38-mile round trip through Auburn that takes around an hour, depending on the traffic.

For walkers and cyclists, the Foothills Trail Bridge, just upstream from the White River Bridge, can get people to and from Buckley and Enumclaw in a 20-minute bike ride.

The 76-year-old bridge, the type of which typically has a 75-year lifespan, had passed its every-other-year inspection in May with WSDOT saying it is in “fair” condition.

