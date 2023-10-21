White Center Food Bank hosts fundraiser with food, music, and more

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The White Center Food Bank (WCFB) is hosting a Capital Campaign Fundraiser on Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m., with local food, guest speakers, music, a silent auction, and more. There will also be exclusive tours of the food bank before the event from 2:30 to 4 p.m., said the WCFB in a news release.

“This new facility will bring together an incredible array of community programming, hosted both by the food bank and partner organizations. WCFB wants people from all walks of life to enter through our doors together so that everyone feels comfortable receiving food whenever they need it,” said the news release.

Joe Nguyen, WCFB Executive Director Carmen Smith, and a WCFB customer are speaking at the event. Music will be played by Brazilian singer, Adriana Giordano.

“White Center Food Bank is a woman-of-color-led organization, with the mission of minimizing hunger while nourishing the community, nurturing self-reliance, and embracing our rich cultural diversity,” said the news release.

The food bank said it has 60% of its $8 million goal raised.

“We need our community of supporters to help us move to our new home,” said WCFB.

Each fundraiser ticket will include appetizers from Sap Sap Lao Cafe and Patrick’s Cafe and Bakery and a drink ticket.

The event is at the White Center Eagles at 10452 15th Avenue Seattle, WA 98146. The new food bank location is at 10016 16th Avenue Southwest Seattle, WA 98146. Shuttles will be provided to and from the event space to the new food bank.

“We’re excited for this next chapter to better serve the community and revitalize this part of the neighborhood. We hope that our supporters will continue to show up alongside us to ensure our community thrives,” said Executive Director, Carmen Smith.

To purchase tickets and learn more, go here.













©2023 Cox Media Group