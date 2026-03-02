Whidbey Island Growlers now flying combat missions against Iran

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Troops from Western Washington are now actively involved in the U.S. military operation against Iran.

The Navy released photos over the weekend showing EA-18G Growlers from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island launching from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The jets are part of Electronic Attack Squadron 133, known as the “Wizards,” and are flying combat support missions as part of Operation Epic Fury.

The Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in the Arabian Sea under U.S. Central Command.

What the growlers do

The EA-18G Growler is the Navy’s primary electronic warfare aircraft. The jets specialize in jamming enemy radar and communications systems, clearing the way for other aircraft to operate safely in contested airspace. It’s a critical role in any air campaign, and Whidbey Island is home to all of the Navy’s Growler squadrons.

Confirmation from the Navy

The U.S. Navy confirmed the deployment through official photos released on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) on March 1.

“An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 1, 2026,” the caption read.

VAQ-133 is part of Carrier Air Wing 9, which deployed aboard the Lincoln earlier this year.

Another Whidbey Squadron also deployed

The Wizards aren’t the only Whidbey Island unit currently overseas. According to USNI News fleet tracking, VAQ-142, the “Gray Wolves,” is deployed with the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea.

