Whidbey Island bat tests positive for rabies, public health advisory issued

A bat found on Whidbey Island has tested positive for rabies, prompting Island County Public Health to advise residents to exercise caution around wild animals, according to a release from the health department.

On Thursday, August 1, a resident in North Whidbey discovered a big brown bat (Eptesicus fuscus) outside their home.

Another resident was bitten by the bat and is currently receiving post-exposure rabies vaccination and is reported to be doing well.

The bat was brought to Island County Public Health, where it tested positive for rabies.

This incident marks the fourth case of bat rabies reported in Washington state this year.

Island County Public Health emphasizes the importance of avoiding contact with bats, as they are the only known mammals in Washington to carry rabies.

The department works in collaboration with healthcare and prevention partners to manage disease control efforts.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) provided several tips to minimize exposure to rabies:

Avoid touching or handling wild animals, especially bats, and teach children to do the same.

If children find a bat, they should inform an adult immediately.

Report sightings of wildlife or ill or dead animals to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Do not feed wild animals or try to keep them as pets.

Bat-proof your home to keep bats out of living spaces.

Ensure pets are vaccinated against rabies according to veterinarian recommendations.

Rabies is a fatal disease in both animals and humans but is preventable with appropriate medical care following potential exposure.

If you find a bat in your home or suspect you or a family member has been bitten or scratched by a bat, wash the area with soap and water, contact your medical provider, and call Island County Public Health at 360-679-7350.

