Where you can watch the Mariners as they head to Detroit

SEATTLE — The countdown is on: only 24 hours until the Mariners step onto Comerica Field in Detroit.

Game three of the American League Division Series is slated for Tuesday at 1:08 p.m. PST.

“We love these big events, this is a time to celebrate and enjoy this special moment,” Mariners fan Juice Andrews said.

If you want to sneak out of work to watch with other fans and friends:

T-Mobile Park is hosting a watch party for $15 a ticket. You can find more information linked here.

Several local bars are hosting watch parties as well, including Nectar Lounge, Queen Anne Beerhall, Rough and Tumble, Marco Polo, The Pumphouse, Mustard Seed Grill and Pub, Rookies, and more.

To find out if your neighborhood bar plans on tuning into the game, check their social media or give them a call.

The same spots are hosting on Wednesday as well. Game four starts at 12:08 p.m. PST.

The Mariners evened up the series at one game apiece with Sunday’s win.

If necessary, Game five will be played back in Seattle at 1:40 p.m. PST.

Whoever takes the best out of five will move on to the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

We caught up with some of the players and they tell KIRO 7 they’re ready to make everyone proud.

“Big game like that you just want to come out as good as you can,” George Kirby said.

“The key is to go out there play loose play free relax a little don’t be pressing just because its playoffs the guys will respond well,” Cal Raleigh said.

©2025 Cox Media Group