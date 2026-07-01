Where to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 match in Western WA

Team USA is set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 knockout match Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT in Santa Clara.

Looking to join fellow fans to cheer on the United States? Take a look below to find a watch party near you:

Downtown Seattle

King County

Flatstick Pub - Various locations - The indoor mini-golf and taproom chain will be offering watch-parties and pre- and post-game events. The locations will open early for early-morning matches. They have locations in Redmond, Kirkland, South Lake Union in Seattle, and Pioneer Square in Seattle. The Pioneer Square location is near Seattle Stadium.

Pierce County

Puyallup Tribe - The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will be hosting viewing parties, a parade, and a World Cup Powwow. The viewing parties will take place at 3001 Puyalupabsh St. in Tacoma.

Kitsap County

Quincy Square in Bremerton - grilling, cold drinks, community, and big-screen soccer in Downtown Bremerton on 4th Street.

You can also likely go to any sports bar or bar with a television to catch the match. Check with your favorite local bar beforehand on their website or social media to see if they’re carrying the game.

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