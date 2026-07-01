Where to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 match in Western WA

Team USA is set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 knockout match Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT in Santa Clara.
Looking to join fellow fans to cheer on the United States? Take a look below to find a watch party near you:
Downtown Seattle
- There will be watch parties for both Senegal vs Belgium and USMNT vs Bosnia-Herzegovina at Seattle Waterfront - Pier 62 and the barge tickets will be issued on a first come first serve basis.
- Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place (600 Pine St) - Fans can watch matches on a four-level screen for an immersive viewing experience.
- The Mural Stage Amphitheatre at Seattle Center will also have watch parties with outdoor viewing and more.
- The Armory at Seattle Center will feature a large viewing screen in the shadow of the Space Needle.
- There will also be watch parties and fan gatherings at Victory Hall (SODO) and Pioneer Square.
King County
- Flatstick Pub - Various locations - The indoor mini-golf and taproom chain will be offering watch-parties and pre- and post-game events. The locations will open early for early-morning matches. They have locations in Redmond, Kirkland, South Lake Union in Seattle, and Pioneer Square in Seattle. The Pioneer Square location is near Seattle Stadium.
Pierce County
- Puyallup Tribe - The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will be hosting viewing parties, a parade, and a World Cup Powwow. The viewing parties will take place at 3001 Puyalupabsh St. in Tacoma.
Kitsap County
- Quincy Square in Bremerton - grilling, cold drinks, community, and big-screen soccer in Downtown Bremerton on 4th Street.
You can also likely go to any sports bar or bar with a television to catch the match. Check with your favorite local bar beforehand on their website or social media to see if they’re carrying the game.
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