Local

Where to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 match in Western WA

By Bobby Gehlen, KIRO 7 News
USMNT Paraguay Group D FIFA World Cup 2026
USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Weston McKennie #8 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
By Bobby Gehlen, KIRO 7 News

Team USA is set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 knockout match Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT in Santa Clara.

Looking to join fellow fans to cheer on the United States? Take a look below to find a watch party near you:

Downtown Seattle

King County

  • Flatstick Pub - Various locations - The indoor mini-golf and taproom chain will be offering watch-parties and pre- and post-game events. The locations will open early for early-morning matches. They have locations in Redmond, Kirkland, South Lake Union in Seattle, and Pioneer Square in Seattle. The Pioneer Square location is near Seattle Stadium.

Pierce County

  • Puyallup Tribe - The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will be hosting viewing parties, a parade, and a World Cup Powwow. The viewing parties will take place at 3001 Puyalupabsh St. in Tacoma.

Kitsap County

You can also likely go to any sports bar or bar with a television to catch the match. Check with your favorite local bar beforehand on their website or social media to see if they’re carrying the game.

⚽ CONNECT TO THE CUP: WORLD CUP COVERAGE FROM KIRO 7 ⚽

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read