Drive-by shooting on SR 509 near Cloverdale leaves bullet hole in truck; WSP seeks red Jeep

A drive-by shooting on SR 509 near Cloverdale on Monday evening that left a bullet hole in the victim’s truck is currently under investigation by the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

“The victim was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup and advised they were traveling southbound on SR 509 when a red Jeep pulled alongside his driver’s side as the rear male passenger was making hand gestures prior to firing a handgun at his vehicle,” WSP said in a news release.

According to WSP, a female was driving the Jeep, and another female was in the front passenger seat. The red Jeep was last seen heading southbound on SR 509.

“We believe someone had to have seen this,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO Newsradio. “I mean, that time of day, on 509, there are other vehicles. Even if they don’t think they have information that is pertinent and they didn’t think so at the time, we’re looking for anything at all.”

Investigators are hoping someone out there has dash cam footage that shows the Jeep’s license plate.

“We’d love to have that,” Johnson said.

The victim was not injured and was able to pull off the freeway and wait for troopers to arrive.

Anyone with information about the SR 509 drive-by shooting is asked to contact Detective Jacob Lilley at Jacob.Lilley@wsp.wa.gov.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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