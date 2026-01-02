Where to find flood damage resources and upcoming deadlines

The time to submit and disaster documentation from the flooding is coming to an end in January.

State and county resources have impending deadlines to declare how much damage was done during the historic flooding in December.

If that flooding impacted you, make sure to file for emergency disaster aid before that clock runs out.

“This is something the people of Washington have not faced before this level of flooding,” Governor Bob Ferguson said.

Ferguson declared 14 Washington counties disaster zones eligible for financial relief.

DSHS is now able to access funding through a newly amended proclamation from Gov. Bob Ferguson to activate this temporary program that helps residents of these counties:

Benton

Chelan

Cowlitz

Grays Harbor

King

Kittitas

Lewis

Pacific

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Thurston

Yakima

Whatcom

For King and Skagit County residents, officials are asking everyone with damage to take the assessment survey as soon as possible.

Funding is still open in multiple counties until January 8th for people on SNAP benefits to replace any spoiled food during power outages.

That information can be found by visiting kingcounty.gov.

The United Way has disaster relief funding available for multiple Washington counties, that money can be used for clothing, food, shelter, and other essential services.

You can find that at uwpnw.org.

Right now, no federal funding is available through FEMA.

This is because state officials must first collect a full damage assessment and submit a financial request to the federal government.

That is done in part by residents and business owners reporting their damage to the county.

“We are now going through the process to a request to the federal government for relief that’s an important step that will provide funds to the state of Washington for all kinds of assistance for folks,” Ferguson said.

The federal government will then choose to approve or deny the request.

If approved, it will be months before the money is distributed.

