Where to find Easter eggs hunts in your area this weekend

Families can save this year with local Easter egg hunts.

In the North Sound, Snoqualmie’s Bunny Hop egg hunt will start with Mr. Bunny riding into the park on a fire engine starting at 10 a.m. Centennial Field.

In the South Sound, the Chehalis Eggspress will offer free rides to kids under two from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny, and face painting will also be available.

In Auburn, hunt for bunnies and win prizes all weekend long at their annual Peter Cotton Trail event.

Monroe is hosting a community egg hunt in Lake Tye Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Craven Farm will be hosing an Easter egg hunt as well, along with baby animals to view. games to play, and Easter treats to enjoy.

At 10 a.m., the Spanaway Lions will hold an easter egg hunt for disabled kids and their families. The event will be held at the Prairie House Museum, adjacent to the Fir Lane Memorial Park.

Kent’s Ice Cream Company is hosting an Easter egg hunt in Kent.

The Mill Creek Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heatherwood Middle School track.

Marysville’s EGGstravagnza Egg Hunt will include photos with the Easter bunny starting at 10 a.m.

And the city of SeaTac will host their egg hunt event at Angle Lake Park starting at 10 a.m. as well.

