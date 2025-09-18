Local

When & where Apple Cup will be in 2026, 2027

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News
Washington State v Washington - Boeing Apple Cup 2024 SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: John Mateer #10 of the Washington State Cougars rolls out of the pocket with defensive lineman Deshawn Lynch #41 of the Washington Huskies in pursuit during the second quarter of the Boeing Apple Cup 2024 game at Lumen Field on September 14, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
PULLMAN, Wash. — This year, the University of Washington Huskies and the Washington State University Cougars will battle for bragging rights on September 20 in Pullman. The annual Apple Cup game is airing on KIRO 7 News, and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

What about the next few years?

2026: The game is scheduled for September 5 at Husky Stadium.

2027: The game is scheduled for September 18 at GESA Field in Martin Stadium in Pullman.

2028: The game will be played at Husky Stadium, but a date has not yet been announced.

In 2023, the universities agreed to a five-year scheduling agreement after the Huskies declared their intention to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten conference.

