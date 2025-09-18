When & where Apple Cup will be in 2026, 2027

PULLMAN, Wash. — This year, the University of Washington Huskies and the Washington State University Cougars will battle for bragging rights on September 20 in Pullman. The annual Apple Cup game is airing on KIRO 7 News, and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

What about the next few years?

2026: The game is scheduled for September 5 at Husky Stadium.

2027: The game is scheduled for September 18 at GESA Field in Martin Stadium in Pullman.

2028: The game will be played at Husky Stadium, but a date has not yet been announced.

In 2023, the universities agreed to a five-year scheduling agreement after the Huskies declared their intention to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten conference.

