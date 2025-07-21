KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — During a monster truck show in Kitsap County, a wheel came off a truck and bounced out of the arena on Sunday afternoon.

Video posted on social media shows one of the monster trucks landing from a jump and the front left wheel detaches from the truck.

The wheel then rolled and bounced over a fence and out of the Thunderbird Arena at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds, and into the parking lot, landing on a Kia sedan.

Wheel detaches from monster truck during show, lands on car in parking lot Photo: Jessica Bernett (Jessica Bernett)

Pictures show the car totaled with its roof fully caved in, and organizers of the event say no injuries were reported.

Organizer Bill Payne at Straight Up Racing says once his team learned there were no injuries, the monster truck show continued.

