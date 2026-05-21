Kitchen appliance sold at Costco recalled after person suffers second-degree burns

A kitchen appliance sold at Costco is being recalled after a person suffered second-degree burns.

More than 113,000 ZWILLING ENFINIGY electric kettles are being recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced last week.

Consumers discovered that the handle can detach from the kettle and cause hot water to spill.

The product poses a risk of serious burn injuries, and at least one person has suffered second-degree burns, according to CPSC.

More than 100,000 kettles sold in the U.S.

CPSC said 113,440 have been sold in the U.S., while about 43,963 were sold in Canada, and about 48 were sold in Mexico.

The electric stainless-steel kettles are sold in various colors, including black, silver, rose gold, and pure white. “ZWILLING” can be found on the bottom of the kettle and the bottom of the power base.

“Consumers should stop using the recalled kettles immediately and contact ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft for a full refund,” CPSC stated.

The recall covers several kettle models sold at Costco and HomeGoods between 2019 and early 2026.

To submit a refund request, visit ZWILLING’s website.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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