What’s open on Thanksgiving Day in Washington?

Whether we like it or not, sometimes we must make last-minute trips to the store to pick up items for Thanksgiving dinner.

So, if you fall into that category, you may be wondering what stores are open.

Fred Meyer

Most stores are open on Thanksgiving but will be closing at 4 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed.

Safeway

Yes, Safeway stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store for specific hours. Some locations will have reduced hours, while others that are typically open 24/7 will remain open all day.

Starbucks

It varies from location to location. Many close early, others won’t open at all. Before you waste your time driving to your nearest location only to find it closed, give them a call, check the official store locator, or use the Starbucks app on your phone.

Target

Stores will be closed. You can still shop 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app for pickup or delivery after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trader Joe’s

All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed. The store said it is so employees can spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.

QFC

Most stores are open on Thanksgiving, but will be closing at 3 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed.

Whole Foods

Many stores are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Customers are encouraged to check their local store page for more details. Head here to find your local store.

