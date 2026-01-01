What’s open on New Year’s Day 2026?

It’s officially 2026! If you’re looking to run some errands, you may want to read this before you leave the house.
What’s closed
- Banks
- Costco
- Libraries
- Post offices
- Stock Market
- Trader Joe’s
- UPS and FedEx stores
What’s open
Grocery stores: Fred Meyer and QFC are open. Whole Foods, Safeway, and Albertsons stores may have modified hours.
Retail stores: Many stores like Target, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Walmart Petco, and Home Depot are open but may have adjusted hors.
Restaurants: Most sit-down restaurants and fast-food chains are open.
Pharmacies: Most pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will remain open and may have reduced or modified hours.
©2026 Cox Media Group