What’s open on New Year’s Day 2026?

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Happy New Year 2026
It’s officially 2026! If you’re looking to run some errands, you may want to read this before you leave the house.

What’s closed

  • Banks
  • Costco
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
  • Stock Market
  • Trader Joe’s
  • UPS and FedEx stores  

What’s open

Grocery stores: Fred Meyer and QFC are open. Whole Foods, Safeway, and Albertsons stores may have modified hours.

Retail stores: Many stores like Target, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Walmart Petco, and Home Depot are open but may have adjusted hors.

Restaurants: Most sit-down restaurants and fast-food chains are open.

Pharmacies: Most pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will remain open and may have reduced or modified hours.

