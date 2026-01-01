What’s open on New Year’s Day 2026?

It’s officially 2026! If you’re looking to run some errands, you may want to read this before you leave the house.

What’s closed

Banks

Costco

Libraries

Post offices

Stock Market

Trader Joe’s

UPS and FedEx stores

What’s open

Grocery stores: Fred Meyer and QFC are open. Whole Foods, Safeway, and Albertsons stores may have modified hours.

Retail stores: Many stores like Target, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Walmart Petco, and Home Depot are open but may have adjusted hors.

Restaurants: Most sit-down restaurants and fast-food chains are open.

Pharmacies: Most pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will remain open and may have reduced or modified hours.

©2026 Cox Media Group