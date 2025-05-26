What’s open during Memorial day in Washington?

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Here’s what is open and closed on Memorial Day 2025, confirmed by USA Today.

Retailers and grocery stores

Walmart: Stores will be open regular hours, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Costco: All locations will be shut down for Memorial Day.

Sam’s Club: Stores will be open with reduced holiday hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Target: Stores will be open, but hours may differ by location.

Kroger (Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers): Most stores will be open, though local schedules may vary.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open regular hours.

Whole Foods Market: Most stores will be open, but some locations may adjust depending on local demand.

Restaurants and fast food

According to Country Living, most fast-food restaurants and the following locations will be open.

Applebee’s: All stores will be open regular hours on May 26. Catering is available for larger gatherings.

Buffalo Wild Wings: All locations will be open during standard hours.

The Cheesecake Factory: All restaurants are open during regular hours and offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, and curbside options.

Chick-fil-A is usually closed on Sundays and major holidays. However, locations will be open on Memorial Day.

Chili’s: All stores will be open for dine-in, takeout, and pickup.

Chipotle: Most locations will remain open. Confirm hours with your local restaurant.

Denny’s: locations are open all day and offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Domino’s: Most locations will be delivering until midnight.

IHOP: Stores are open on Memorial Day, though hours vary.

Olive Garden: All locations will be open on May 26. Staff ask that you call ahead for specific hours and services.

P.F. Chang’s: Restaurants will be open during regular hours for the holiday.

Red Lobster: Will be open and offering dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering options.

Waffle House: Locations are open 24/7, including all holidays.

Mail and shipping services

U.S. Postal Service: All post offices will be closed, and mail delivery will pause for the holiday.

UPS: Some stores may have unique hours for the holiday. Urgent deliveries can still be handled through UPS Express Critical.

FedEx: Standard services, including Ground and Express, will be unavailable. FedEx Office locations may have limited or adjusted hours—call ahead to confirm.

Banks and financial institutions

All banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Citibank, Capital One, and Truist, will be closed for the federal holiday. However, online banking and external ATM’s will still be accessible. All government buildings will be closed.

