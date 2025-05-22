What’s next for the Fairfax bridge closure at Mount Rainier?

CARBANADO, Wash. — In late April, a century-old bridge near Mount Rainier closed permanently due to safety issues, cutting off access to popular trails.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) found that the State Route 165 Carbon River Fairfax bridge had new deterioration of the steel supports.

Because of this, the bridge is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic indefinitely.

The bridge provides access to Mount Rainier National Park’s Mowich Lake Entrance and Carbon River Ranger Station and other outdoor recreation areas. Due to the closure of the bridge, there is no public access from SR 165 to these areas.

There is no funding available to replace the bridge. WSDOT is actively working with the Governor’s office, partnering agencies and the state Legislature on all possible next steps.

What’s next

WSDOT has initiated a planning study to evaluate options to address the bridge condition. Those options include:

Keep the bridge closed and not replace it, which is referred to as a no build option.

Bridge replacement in the same vicinity.

Re-routing SR 165 on a new alignment to the east or west of Carbon River Canyon.

Going foward

WSDOT will hold two in-person open houses where community members can learn more about the planning study and the options for the future of SR 165 across the Carbon River Valley.

4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 2, at Carbonado School, 301 O’Ferrell Drive, Carbonado WA 98323

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 at Wilkeson Elementary School, 640 Railroad Avenue, Wilkeson, WA 98396

There will be no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the events. Project team members will be available to answer questions about the study and the options presented. The same information will be presented at both events, so participants can choose the one that best meets their schedules.

WSDOT will also host an online open house that will contain the same information on its Engage page.

The online open house will begin Wednesday, May 28.

