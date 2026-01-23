What’s the forecast for the NFC Championship game?

SEATTLE — It’s shaping up to be a chilly but dry day for the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s – so if you’re going to the game or attending an outdoor watch party, you’ll want to grab a jacket.

Kickoff at Lumen Field is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Seahawks are hosting the LA Rams. Whichever team wins will advance to the Super Bowl and play the winner of the AFC Championship: the Denver Broncos or the New England Patriots. That game is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Expect some sunshine and increasing high clouds. Saturday will have more sun than Sunday, but both days will be very nice.

The temperature is expected to stay in the upper 30s by the time the Seahawks game ends. Wind shouldn’t be much of a factor.

The dry stretch of weather could continue into next week. Tuesday would be day 15 without rain in Seattle, which would tie the record for longest January dry spell at 15 days in 1963.

