What’s the forecast looking like for ALCS Game 4?

SEATTLE — Will T-Mobile Park’s roof be open or closed for the ALCS Game 4 on Thursday?

According to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Robert Van Winkle, it will be dry for most of the day, and likely rain-free for the Mariners game.

However, some showers will start to pop up on the West Coast and move toward the east late this afternoon, which may prompt the “roof closer” at T-Mobile to make a call to cover the field.

Temperatures today will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s south of Puget Sound.

A weak front is moving through late Thursday and Friday morning with just a few showers. Very little accumulating rain is expected. Friday highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

©2025 Cox Media Group