Seahawks fan repays dad’s ‘sacrifices’ with surprise NFC Championship tickets in viral video

SEATTLE — Irvin Garcia surprised his father with NFC Championship tickets on Sunday, a gesture that has captured hearts online and gone viral with millions of likes and views.

The heartfelt moment was inspired by a deep appreciation for his father’s sacrifices.

Garcia, a graduate student attending medical school, shared that his father has always embodied hard work and family dedication.

“He’s picked fruits. Picked vegetables. Done all of that,” he said of his father.

These efforts enabled Garcia to pursue an education that was once a distant dream.

Garcia explained that his father’s efforts to support his education came at a personal cost.

“But I feel that it came out of a huge sacrifice that was his own childhood. His own living,” he said.

His father had suffered a stroke a few months ago that affected his mobility and the left side of his body. Determined to create a memorable experience for his dad, Garcia contemplated the ticket purchase before finally deciding it was worth the investment.

“I debated it every day. I was checking ticket prices and was like ‘ah…but it would be so cool,’” he reflected, highlighting the emotional significance of the gesture.

Garcia and his family went to downtown Seattle to join the atmosphere of the NFC Championship game. The surprise ticket reveal left Garcia’s father overjoyed, leading to the viral video capturing his heartfelt reaction coming from a background of adversity.

The video resonated with many, prompting messages from strangers who expressed their own desire to show appreciation to their loved ones.

“But so many of us... I don’t know. There’s just a bond that we build with our friends or families,” Garcia said. “And these are experiences that will live in my memory for as long as I’m around.”

