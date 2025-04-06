What’s in bloom for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival?

SKAGIT VALLEY, Wash. — The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is in bloom. Well, they’re starting to.

“We always like to say… we are in lockstep with the tulip growers. And of course, tulips kind of appear and bloom based on Mother Nature,” festival executive director, Nicole Roozen, said on “The Jake and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio. “But this year, we are actually right on time. We already have some really great colors showing across the various gardens.”

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is not a single location. Roozen’s team is a nonprofit that helps organize various festival activities from street fairs to art exhibits to garden parties. The event features five different gardens that are all owned and operated separately. Those interested in visiting these various gardens must make plans to purchase separate tickets, which can be done from their website.

What to expect

Co-host Spike O’Neill noted that “there is so much to do besides just touring the farms” up in Skagit Valley, with festival events planned throughout the month, including a “Tulip Festival Street Fair,” in Mount Vernon and an art exhibit in Sedro-Woolley.

But for those primarily excited about the floral bloom, Roozen said, there are plenty of opportunities to see the rainbow array, with garden growers estimating “tens of millions” of flowers.

“If you think of tens of millions, it is a very large scale. And here in Skagit, we produce more tulips and daffodils than anywhere else in North America,” said Roozen.

What will crowd sizes look like? Hundreds of thousands!

Preparing to head to the Skagit Valley, Co-host Jake Skoreheim said that every tulip season, he feels as if traffic down the I-5 increases, as “the crowds are unbelievable.” He asked Roozen if there are any estimates on what the crowd sizes are looking like this year, and what could be the best way to prepare.

“We estimate there are hundreds of thousands of people who come up. My tips for traffic is to have the mindset that if it’s a beautiful sunny day, and if you’re coming up on a Saturday or Sunday, of course, there will be traffic, so just mentally prepare for that. Pack some snacks, take some potty breaks. Kind of make a day, if you can. But if you’re able to come up during the weekdays, we certainly see less people,” responded Roozen.

The Skagit Valley Festival is expected to be open seven days a week every day of April from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For a full list of events, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group